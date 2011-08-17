(Corrects August 16 story to remove reference to amount to be
raised via the IPO)
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 16 Malaysian builder MMC
said on Tuesday it will float 26 percent of subsidiary
Gas Malaysia on the main market of the Kuala Lumpur stock
exchange.
MMC said it expects to complete the listing exercise by the
last quarter of 2011. It said Gas Malaysia's entire share
capital was valued at 642 million ringgit at par.
Gas Malaysia distributes gas to residential, commercial and
industrial customers in peninsular Malaysia.
"The proposed listing will enable MMC and its subsidiaries
to accelerate the growth of gas supply and distribution business
under Gas Malaysia," MMC said in a filing to the stock
exchange.
MMC appointed Maybank Investment to advise on the IPO.
($1 = 2.982 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Min Hun Fong)