KUALA LUMPUR Aug 17 Malaysian energy-to-property conglomerate MMC Corp is looking to raise up to 750 million Malaysian ringgit ($251.6 million) from the listing of its subsidiary Gas Malaysia, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

MMC said in an announcement to the stock exchange on Tuesday that it was looking to float about 333.8 million shares, which prices the IPO shares indicatively at about 2.25 ringgit each.

The source, who cannot be identified as the IPO has not been formally announced, said Gas Malaysia will list by the end of this year. ($1 = 2.980 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong)