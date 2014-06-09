BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
MADRID, June 9 Spanish utility Gas Natural said on Monday it had agreed to sell its telecommunications affiliate to private equity firm Cinven for 510 million euros ($694.4 million).
Gas Natural will book capital gains of around 250 million euros, before tax, from the sale of Gas Natural Fenosa Telecomunicaciones (GNFT), the Spanish group said.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage: