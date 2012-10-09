UPDATE 1-S.Korea prosecution to decide on Samsung chief warrant by Wednesday
* Special prosecutor mulls second warrant request for Jay Y. Lee
MADRID Oct 9 Spanish gas company Gas Natural was pricing on Tuesday a four-year 500 million euro bond at mid-swaps plus 335 basis points, according to IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service.
The company, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, started marketing the paper with initial price thoughts in the area of 345 basis points over mid-swaps shortly before 0830 GMT, IFR reported.
The banks handling the sale are Barclays, CaixaBank, Citigroup, Mitsubishi and Societe Generale.
The Spanish utility was last in the market in mid-September with a 7-year benchmark bond, which priced at mid-swaps plus 465 basis points on about 4.5 billion euros of demand. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Mark Potter)
* Special prosecutor mulls second warrant request for Jay Y. Lee
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said it has asked regulators to allow it to delay the release of its earnings, including a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, by a month while it probes internal controls at its Westinghouse unit.
PARIS, Feb 14 French utility EDF said its core 2016 earnings declined by 6.7 percent as nuclear production fell, although the company confirmed its outlook for positive cash flow in 2018.