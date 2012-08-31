MADRID Aug 31 Spain's Gas Natural said on Friday it had signed an agreement to supply Indian state-run gas utility Gail with 3 billion cubic metres of liquified natural gas over the next three years.

"The supply, which will start next January, is equivalent to 10 percent of annual demand in the Spanish market," Gas Natural said in a statement released to the stock market regulator.

Gas Natural did not provide financial details on the deal but said both companies had signed a commercial agreement to work on joint projects in the future. (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; writing by Nigel Davies; editing by Fiona Ortiz and Jane Baird)