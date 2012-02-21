Apple and SAP to release tool to build business apps
Feb 27 Apple Inc and German software maker SAP SE will release a tool aimed at helping developers build iPhone apps for big businesses, the two companies said on Monday.
MADRID Feb 21 Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa posted a 10 percent rise in 2011 net profit to 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion), meeting analyst forecasts thanks to solid growth in gas supply and retail activities and a growing international footprint.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 3.8 percent to 4.6 billion euros in the full-year to December, also meeting estimates. ($1 = 0.7538 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski)
MILAN/PARIS, Feb 27 Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.
Feb 27 The United States is "diverging" from the rest of the world and will be "less of a leader in trade", General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt said in a letter to shareholders.