MADRID, March 30 Spanish energy group Gas Natural said on Monday it was teaming up with sovereign wealth fund Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) to develop its international business through its Global Power Generation (GPG) subsidiary.

Gas Natural said the Kuwaiti group would subscribe to a $550 million capital hike at GPG and take a 25 percent stake in the unit, which it created last October as part of its plans to grow overseas.

These include, in the medium term, building an additional 5 Gigawatts in generation capacity, mainly in markets such as Latin America and Asia, Gas Natural added in a statement.

