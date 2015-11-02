MADRID Nov 2 Spanish energy group Gas Natural
is expected to announce a 10 percent rise in core
earnings (EBITDA) for the first nine months of the year, mainly
thanks to the contribution of its Chilean electricity unit CGE.
Results due on Wednesday are also expected to show an 11.2
percent decline in net profit, after extraordinary gains booked
on the sale of its telecoms business this time last year,
according to a Reuters poll of six analysts.
The company holds a conference call at 0900 GMT, and
analysts will be listening out for hints of a new strategic plan
expected to be announced this month, although some analysts now
see it postponed.
"An updated strategic plan will probably be presented in the
first quarter of 2016, so there may be little news in the
conference call," RBC Capital Markets said in a note to clients.
"That said, we believe one of the key tasks facing Gas
Natural is convincing investors that the risks in the gas
procurement and supply business are manageable given lower
Liquid Natural Gas spreads between Asia and Europe/US. At this
stage, the jury is out, and we prefer to remain neutrally
weighted," the brokerage added.
Following are analysts' forecasts calculated on the basis of
simple averages, in billions of euros.
9-mo 2015E 9-mo 2014 Pct change Range
EBITDA 3.98 3.61 +10.5 3.95-4.01
Net profit 1.10 1.24 -11.2 1.07-1.14
Contributors: Exane BNP, Beka Finance, BPI, RBC Capital Markets,
Sabadell and Mirabaud.
