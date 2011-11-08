* 9-month net profit 1.11 billion euros vs f'cast 1.10 billion

* 9-month core earnings 3.54 billion euros vs f'cast 3.52 billion

* Strong gas supply and power distribution offsets weak power generation (Adds details)

MADRID, Nov 8 - Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa met analysts forecasts on Tuesday with little change to nine month profits from a year ago, as solid growth in gas supply and trading and regulated power distribution offset weak gas distribution and power generation.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 0.5 percent to 3.54 billion euros in the nine months to September, broadly in line with estimates for 3.52 billion euros from a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Weak results at the company's electricity generation business -- where its gas-fired power stations continue to be side-lined by Spanish regulation which promotes the sale of renewable energy -- were offset with strong power distribution results from the country.

Net profit came in at 1.11 billion euros, in line with forecasts for 1.10 billion and flat from a year earlier mainly due to lower one-time gains from asset sales during the period compared to a year earlier. (Reporting by Jonathan Gleave)