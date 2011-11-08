* 9-month net profit 1.11 billion euros vs f'cast 1.10
billion
* 9-month core earnings 3.54 billion euros vs f'cast 3.52
billion
* Strong gas supply and power distribution offsets weak
power generation
MADRID, Nov 8 - Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa
met analysts forecasts on Tuesday with little change to nine
month profits from a year ago, as solid growth in gas supply and
trading and regulated power distribution offset weak gas
distribution and power generation.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) grew 0.5 percent to 3.54 billion euros in
the nine months to September, broadly in line with estimates for
3.52 billion euros from a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Weak results at the company's electricity generation
business -- where its gas-fired power stations continue to be
side-lined by Spanish regulation which promotes the sale of
renewable energy -- were offset with strong power distribution
results from the country.
Net profit came in at 1.11 billion euros, in line with
forecasts for 1.10 billion and flat from a year earlier mainly
due to lower one-time gains from asset sales during the period
compared to a year earlier.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gleave)