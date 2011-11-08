* Buys 350,000 barrels of swaps; 150,000 of physical Tuesday

* Total tally in November triples what it bought in October

* Looks more like a spread play, says one trader

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Swiss-based trader Trafigura picked up more than 350,000 barrels of gasoil swaps contracts and 150,000 barrels of physical cargoes on Tuesday, extending its buying spree for November, industry sources said.

This brings the company's total tally of prompt swaps bought in November to nearly 5 million barrels - triple the volumes it purchased in October - and its physical cargoes to 1.15 million barrels - more than double the volumes in October.

Swaps volumes include over-the-counter purchases in brokerages and during the Singapore trading window.

The purchase shows Trafigura continuing its buying spree for a fifth session since the start of the month, they said.

"Trafigura has been the main buyer in the gasoil market. It looks more like a spread play than anything," a Singapore-based trader said, referring to Trafigura's buying of November outrights and November/December timespreads.

The company picked up 100,000 barrels of December/January gasoil timespreads on Tuesday, the first of its kind that it bought for this month, indicating it might be bullish all the way until January.

Trafigura's purchases have partly helped to push up premiums for the high sulphur gasoil grade to an over three-year high of about $1.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes, which have already been impacted by a low supply in the region and China's recent appetite for diesel.

Supplies in the Asian gasoil market are short due to Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L)'s 500,000-bpd refinery in Singapore operating at reduced rates following a fire in September.

China's top refiners PetroChina and Sinopec have also emerged in the spot market to buy about 320,000 tonnes of diesel to cover domestic shortages, adding to the supply squeeze.

"It's easier to play the bull, since Shell is operating at a lower run rate, and the steep backwardation in the gasoil market causes low inventory in tanks," said a middle distillates trader.

While Trafigura declined to comment on the company's trading strategy, traders in Asia said it could be leveraging on the supply tightness in the region.

Trafigura typically exports high sulphur gasoil to Africa, including Ethiopia and Sudan, if the freight rates are favourable, traders said.

Some traders said it could be exploring opportunities in newer markets in Latin America, but this could not be confirmed.

With the cost of leasing spot tanks in Singapore at around 80-85 cents a barrel and financing costs adding another 10-15 cents a barrel, the steep backwardated market will make storing gasoil in Singapore a loss-making venture.

This means, Trafigura likely has an outlet for the cargoes it has bought so far, they said.

PURCHASES

Following is a detailed breakdown of Trafigura's purchases in the past two months:

Swaps bought in October: 1.3 million barrels, comprising mainly November/December gasoil timespreads, November/December jet fuel timespreads and November gasoil outrights.

Swaps bought in November so far: Trading window: 2.45 million barrels, comprising mainly November gasoil outrights and November/December timespreads Over-the-counter: more than 2 million barrels, mainly November gasoil outrights, November/December timespreads and east-west spreads.

Physical cargoes bought in October: - 400,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for November loading

Physical cargoes bought in November: - 1.15 million barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for November loading *source: traders and industry sources (Editing by James Jukwey)