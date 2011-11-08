* Buys 350,000 barrels of swaps; 150,000 of physical Tuesday
* Total tally in November triples what it bought in October
* Looks more like a spread play, says one trader
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Swiss-based trader Trafigura
picked up more than 350,000 barrels of gasoil swaps contracts
and 150,000 barrels of physical cargoes on Tuesday, extending
its buying spree for November, industry sources said.
This brings the company's total tally of prompt swaps bought
in November to nearly 5 million barrels - triple the volumes it
purchased in October - and its physical cargoes to 1.15 million
barrels - more than double the volumes in October.
Swaps volumes include over-the-counter purchases in
brokerages and during the Singapore trading window.
The purchase shows Trafigura continuing its buying spree for
a fifth session since the start of the month, they said.
"Trafigura has been the main buyer in the gasoil market. It
looks more like a spread play than anything," a Singapore-based
trader said, referring to Trafigura's buying of November
outrights and November/December timespreads.
The company picked up 100,000 barrels of December/January
gasoil timespreads on Tuesday, the first of its kind that it
bought for this month, indicating it might be bullish all the
way until January.
Trafigura's purchases have partly helped to push up premiums
for the high sulphur gasoil grade to an over three-year high of
about $1.50 a barrel to Singapore quotes, which have already
been impacted by a low supply in the region and China's recent
appetite for diesel.
Supplies in the Asian gasoil market are short due to Royal
Dutch Shell (RDSa.L)'s 500,000-bpd refinery in Singapore
operating at reduced rates following a fire in September.
China's top refiners PetroChina and Sinopec have also
emerged in the spot market to buy about 320,000 tonnes of diesel
to cover domestic shortages, adding to the supply squeeze.
"It's easier to play the bull, since Shell is operating at a
lower run rate, and the steep backwardation in the gasoil market
causes low inventory in tanks," said a middle distillates
trader.
While Trafigura declined to comment on the company's trading
strategy, traders in Asia said it could be leveraging on the
supply tightness in the region.
Trafigura typically exports high sulphur gasoil to Africa,
including Ethiopia and Sudan, if the freight rates are
favourable, traders said.
Some traders said it could be exploring opportunities in
newer markets in Latin America, but this could not be confirmed.
With the cost of leasing spot tanks in Singapore at around
80-85 cents a barrel and financing costs adding another 10-15
cents a barrel, the steep backwardated market will make storing
gasoil in Singapore a loss-making venture.
This means, Trafigura likely has an outlet for the cargoes
it has bought so far, they said.
PURCHASES
Following is a detailed breakdown of Trafigura's purchases
in the past two months:
Swaps bought in October:
1.3 million barrels, comprising mainly November/December gasoil
timespreads, November/December jet fuel timespreads and November
gasoil outrights.
Swaps bought in November so far:
Trading window: 2.45 million barrels, comprising mainly November
gasoil outrights and November/December timespreads
Over-the-counter: more than 2 million barrels, mainly November
gasoil outrights, November/December timespreads and east-west
spreads.
Physical cargoes bought in October:
- 400,000 barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for November
loading
Physical cargoes bought in November:
- 1.15 million barrels of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for
November loading
*source: traders and industry sources
(Editing by James Jukwey)