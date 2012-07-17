(Adds comments, details)

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, July 17 India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd has issued an import tender to buy vacuum gasoil (VGO) for the first time, a company source said on Tuesday.

The company is seeking 10,000 tonnes VGO, for loading over to Sept. 1-15 to Mumbai. The tender closes on July 23 and remains valid till July 25, according to a tender document seen by Reuters.

VGO is normally used as a feedstock in refineries to produce oil products such as gasoline and diesel.

"I guess with all the upgrading capacity going into India these days, it was a matter of time before they imported," said a middle distillates trader.

"A lack of VGO tends to suggest either a new cracker or problem with the crude distillation unit if they haven't bought before," the trader said. (Reporting By Lee Yen Nee, Nidhi Verma and Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Keiron Henderson)