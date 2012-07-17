(Adds comments, details)
SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI, July 17 India's Bharat
Petroleum Corp Ltd has issued an import tender to buy
vacuum gasoil (VGO) for the first time, a company source said on
Tuesday.
The company is seeking 10,000 tonnes VGO, for loading over
to Sept. 1-15 to Mumbai. The tender closes on July 23 and
remains valid till July 25, according to a tender document seen
by Reuters.
VGO is normally used as a feedstock in refineries to produce
oil products such as gasoline and diesel.
"I guess with all the upgrading capacity going into India
these days, it was a matter of time before they imported," said
a middle distillates trader.
"A lack of VGO tends to suggest either a new cracker or
problem with the crude distillation unit if they haven't bought
before," the trader said.
(Reporting By Lee Yen Nee, Nidhi Verma and Jessica Jaganathan;
editing by Keiron Henderson)