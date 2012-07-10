SINGAPORE, July 10 Indonesian imports of diesel in July and August are set to fall by up to 30 percent from June as mining demand remains weak and with industrial usage expected to drop during the Muslim fasting month, traders said on Tuesday.

Indonesia, which uses diesel in mining, transport and industry, is expected to import about 2.5-3 million barrels of the fuel in each of those two months, the traders said, down from an estimated 3-3.5 million in June and 3.5-4 million in May.

Demand from mining companies in Southeast Asia's top diesel buyer has faded since late May following a decrease in coal prices and after an export tax was levied on 21 metal ores and concentrates.

"Higher oil prices usually boost demand for coal, so since oil prices have dropped, demand for coal has decreased too," said a Singapore-based middle distillates trader familiar with the Indonesian market.

Oil prices have declined about 17 percent since the start of May on worries about slowing global growth in the wake of a raft of dreary economic data.

Industrial appetite for diesel will ease as plants start to close two weeks before the first Eid al-Fitr, the great feast that finishes the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, and remain shut for a week after the festivities, the traders said.

But gasoline demand is expected to rise nearly 10 percent to 9.5 million barrels in August from July as people travel for Ramadan, the traders added. Ramadan begins July 20.

They warned that supplies could be tight, however, as they are doubtful a facility set up by Taiwan's CPC to produce up to 180,000 tonnes of automobile fuel a month will be able to start output in August.

"CPC is unlikely to start that soon, so I am expecting supplies to be fairly tight in the month of August," one trader said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng)