LONDON, July 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for July more than halved from the previous month to 163,400 tonnes, or 1,634 lots, according to data from the InterContinental Exchange on Tuesday.

The contract expired at $420.75 a tonne, down from $457 a tonne at June's expiry, when deliveries reached 370,200 tonnes. (Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)