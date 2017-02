SINGAPORE Nov 8 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has finalised the 2012 term contract to sell 10 ppm sulphur gasoil to three buyers at firmer levels, traders and industry sources said on Tuesday.

The Taiwanese refinery fixed the premium at $2.40 a barrel to benchmark Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, to three buyers including Shell and ConocoPhillips, they said.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Manash Goswami)