SINGAPORE Nov 8 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has finalised the 2012 term contract to sell 10 ppm sulphur gasoil to three buyers at firmer levels, traders and industry sources said on Tuesday.

The Taiwanese refinery fixed the premium at $2.40 a barrel to benchmark Singapore quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, to three buyers - Shell, ConocoPhillips and Vitol, they said.

Volumes were heard to be at around 300,000 barrels for each buyer, or about 900,000 barrels in total, more than the maximum of 600,000 barrels sold per month for this year, traders said.

This year's gasoil output from the refinery had been affected after several fires, including one at the plant's 80,500 barrels per day (bpd) No. 2 desulphuriser unit in July last year.

The levels were firmer than previous term deals, which could set the tone for prices next year, traders said.

Formosa currently has a term contract to supply two cargoes of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil at a premium of about $2 a barrel to Singapore spot quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis to unidentified buyers, one of the sources said.

The refinery had been plagued by problems this year, affecting supply especially in the spot market.

Formosa restarted a third crude distillation unit at its 540,000 bpd refinery in Taiwan early September after it was shut for safety reasons following a fire in end-July at a secondary unit that damaged some infrastructure.

The refinery is currently running at 400,000-420,000 bpd and will maintain the current run rate.

Spot diesel exports resumed in September but in small volumes as the refinery is focusing on meeting term requirements at the moment.

Normal spot volumes are expected to resume next month, he added. Formosa used to export about 720,000 barrels of low sulphur diesel every month, traders said.

Formosa has also started term talks for its 500 ppm sulphur diesel, offering up to 8.64 million barrels for January to December for 2012, similar volumes to this year. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)