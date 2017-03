March 28 Gasol Plc :

* Announces that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with African Iron Ore Group Limited under which AIOG appoints Gasol to be its exclusive partner for provision of LNG to gas to power solutions.

* In recognition of being made an exclusive supplier, Gasol has agreed to make a payment of $2,500,000 to AIOG as an advance on first $2,500,000 of introduction fees arising under partnership