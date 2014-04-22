LONDON, April 22 Energy company Gasol
expects to sign a gas purchase agreement with Ghana National Gas
Co within a month, bringing Gasol's Benin liquefied natural gas
(LNG) project, which will provide the fuel, a step closer.
"The talks with Ghana Gas are going well, so we are
confident that we will make an announcement on an agreement
within the next month," Gasol Chief Operating Officer Alan
Buxton told Reuters.
The company, listed on London's Alternative Investment
Market, plans to build a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG)
terminal in the Port of Cotonou in Benin, but the project's
financing depends on a gas purchase agreement with Ghana Gas.
Buxton said agreements with Benin and Togo to buy 60 million
cubic feet of gas per day (mmcf/d) were already in place.
Gasol also has an option to acquire African Power Generation
(AfGen), a Ghana Gas joint venture partner for a project
potentially to build an FLNG terminal in Ghana. AfGen will be
responsible for selling at least 100 mmcf/d of Gasol's gas in
Ghana for five years.
Buxton said Gasol's option to acquire AfGen will depend on
the agreement with Ghana Gas and the approval of a concession in
the Port of Benin that will house its FLNG facilities.
"If we can get the pieces in place then the board can start
to look at the value of AfGen," Buxton said.
Gasol's option expires on Aug. 24.
Ghana is counting on promising oil and gas discoveries off
its coast to help boost its economy and replace some of its
reliance on expensive liquid fuels for energy generation.
Its flagship Jubilee field, estimated to contain 1.4
trillion cubic feet in gas reserves, is expected to start
processing gas in September following long delays due to
financial and technical issues.
