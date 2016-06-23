* Central, South America draw on Asian cargoes to fill gap
* Prices in Asia sharply lower than NYMEX futures
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, June 23 As much as 60,000 tonnes of
Asian gasoline is heading to South and Central America as higher
prices and a supply shortfall in the region opened the rare
east-to-Americas trade route, trade and industry sources said on
Thursday.
More movements could be expected as Asia continues to
struggle with high stockpiles although these eastbound trades
would likely be ad-hoc rather than regular, they added.
Central and South America receive most of its gasoline from
the U.S. Gulf Coast because of its proximity but the recent
wildfires at Alberta, Canada, and refinery outages in the U.S.
have affected its main supply source.
"The wildfires at Alberta and refinery outages in California
had created a temporary tightness in that region," said Sri
Paravaikkarasu, a senior consultant at energy consultancy FGE.
"These unexpected events also came at a time when demand in
the U.S. is firmer due to the summer driving season. All these
factors created an opportunity to pull cargoes from Singapore,"
she said.
She added that the higher prices in the West against the
weak prices in Asia was the key factor behind the eastbound
trades.
European trader Trafigura, who had a few months ago moved a
gasoline cargo to the United States from China, was behind these
rare shipments, traders said.
Trafigura declined to comment.
The exact ports of where the cargoes were lifted in Asia and
where they would discharge in the Americas were not disclosed
but sources not related to Trafigura expect supplies to be for
areas in Mexico and South America.
Data from the Singapore's trade agency International
Enterprise (IE) Singapore showed that nearly 35,500 tonnes of
gasoline were shipped to Peru between June 9 and June 15.
Asia is grappling with weak gasoline prices due to excess
supplies, which had previously resulted in petrol being stored
on tankers as onshore tanks were filled to the brim.
Gasoline stockpiles in Singapore nearly at 13 million
barrels in the week ending June 22, IE Singapore data showed, up
6.6 percent from a year ago. They hit a record 15.54 million
barrels in early March.
Asia's gasoline 92-octane benchmark price averaged $56.84 a
barrel between June 1-22 versus NYMEX gasoline futures for the
same period at $1.60 per gallon, or about $67.20 a barrel.
The difference of more than $10 made it technically viable
to move cargoes westwards, traders said.
"I expect more cargoes to move west but the volumes likely
would not be enough to dissolve the glut in Asia," said a
Singapore-based gasoline trader.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Additional reporting by Florence
Tan and Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)