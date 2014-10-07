* Asia's strong gasoline margin defies off-peak season
* US refinery outages key factor behind Asia strength
* Strength likely won't last beyond October, chart shows
By Seng Li Peng
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 Asia's gasoline margins have
bucked the trend of seasonal weakness and more than tripled from
year-ago levels as a string of refinery outages in the United
States and in Asia have led to fuel supplies drying up.
A slowdown in transportation demand after the Northern
hemisphere summer typically knocks the gasoline 'crack' to its
lowest levels for the year in early October, but lately crack
values are approaching their mid-summer peak as unexpected U.S.
refinery stoppages have boosted Asian margins.
The unusual strength in Asian gasoline margins is not
expected to last, though, once the U.S. refineries resume normal
operations in about a month or two, giving a small window for
gasoline traders to cash in.
Average gasoline margins - the premiums obtained from
refining a barrel of Brent crude into the motor fuel - hit
nearly $11.85 a barrel for the first four trading sessions of
October. This was almost 6.5 times the level from the same
period last year. GL92-SIN-CRK
September's average crack value, an industry term used to
describe margins, was almost at $10 a barrel, reflecting a 250
percent spike versus the same period last year.
"The strength in the gasoline market is all U.S. driven,"
said a Singapore-based trader.
Supply disruptions in the United States have led to gasoline
buyers in Latin America looking elsewhere for cargoes, traders
said. Europe, the Mediterranean and Asia are usually net
gasoline exporters. A supply crunch in the West could cause
traders to draw on Asian gasoline.
And the recent shutdown of Indonesia's 348,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) Cilacap refinery and the 260,000 bpd
Balikpapan plants for maintenance has compounded the global
shortage.
Indonesia is Asia's top gasoline importer, and the refinery
outages have buoyed import demand even further in recent weeks.
The country is projected to import around 10.5 million barrels
of 88-octane gasoline in October versus about 9.5 to 10 million
barrels for September.
Reduced run rates at Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp's
540,000 bpd Mailiao refinery and a shutdown at Sinopec
Corp's 250,000 bpd Gaoqiao refinery also contributed
to the supply crunch, said Ngai Si Min, consultant at FGE.
"Indonesian demand is very good, so is Western demand, with
most of the gasoline-making units being down in the U.S. Gulf,"
said a Singapore-based trader.
RIDING THE SHORT-TERM WAVE
The gasoline crack will ease once U.S. refiners restore
output as demand in Asia alone is unable to sustain the
bull-run, traders and industry sources said.
"It defies the seasonal pattern, but the cracks will ease
when the refineries come back online," Ngai said of the current
strength in the gasoline market.
As historical data has shown, any unusual run-ups in the
crack value during the off-peak season have swiftly met with a
sharp fall.
For now, the strength will likely last through most of
October given the thin supplies in the United States, where
inventories in the last week of September fell by 1.8 million
barrels to 208.5 million barrels, the lowest level since
November 2012, according to weekly figures from the Energy
Information Administration.
The decline was expected because of heavy fluid catalytic
cracker outages across the United States, said Energy Aspects in
an Oct. 1 note. "This is supportive for RBOB prices, a trend we
see continuing into October," it added. RBOB refers to U.S.
gasoline futures.
