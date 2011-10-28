* Tax cut to help Petrobras refining margins
* Gov't avoiding higher fuel prices on inflation worries
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 28 Brazil said on Friday
that it would cut a fuel tax in a move that would increase
profit for state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA), which
has lost billions of dollars due to a policy limiting prices
for gasoline and diesel.
The finance ministry said in a statement that it was
cutting the tax known as CIDE to 0.09 reais ($.05) per liter
from 0.19 ($0.11) reais per liter per liter. The tax reduction
will be made official on Monday, the ministry said.
The tax reduction would help improve performance of
Petrobras' refining unit, which has been forced to sell to
distributors at a fixed price even as as international oil
prices increased.
Petrobras confirmed it would raise wholesale fuel prices as
of Nov. 1.
The finance ministry said in a statement that the tax cut
would cost the government 1.77 billion reais (US$1.06 billion)
in 2012 and 282 million reais this year.
The fuel pricing policy has been a principal complaint of
Petrobras investors and has frequently been cited as an example
of how government influence can cut into returns at the
state-run oil company.
While the price of oil has risen more than 16 percent this
year and more than 7 percent this month, Petrobras has not
raised prices for gasoline and diesel since 2008.
The tax move is designed to avoid raising prices at the
pump, which would push up consumer prices, a major concern for
Brazilian policy makers as inflation runs near six-year highs
and above the central bank's target rate.
($1=1.67 reais)
