HOUSTON, April 9 April-delivery CARBOB gasoline
climbed 6 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles spot market on
Monday as Chevron Corp plans to overhaul a coking unit
this month at its 273,000-barrels-per-day Los Angeles-area
refinery in El Segundo, California, traders said.
L.A. CARBOB sold at a 3-cent discount, up from a finish on
Thursday at 9 cents under NYMEX May RBOB gasoline.
A Chevron spokesman declined to discuss operations at the
refinery.
"The facility regularly conducts routine maintenance on
various pieces of equipment within the refinery and, as a matter
of practice, we generally do not discuss any details about the
day-to-day operations of the facility," Chevron spokesman Rod
Spackman said.
The coker overhaul is expected to begin in the last full
week of April and continue for about four weeks, traders said.
A coking unit increases the amount of refinable material
from a barrel of oil and turns residual crude into petroleum
coke, a coal substitute.
CARBOB trading on Monday will be delivered in about 10 days,
close the end of the contract period for April and the start of
the Chevron work.
May-delivery CARBOB also sold in L.A. at a 3-cent discount
to its NYMEX benchmark, June RBOB gasoline.
April CARBOB sold in the San Francisco Bay spot market at 3
cents below the L.A. price.
CARB diesel, designed by California regulators to reduce
pollution in the state's major metropolitan areas, for April
delivery was valued between 9 cents and 12 cents over May NYMEX
heating oil in Los Angeles.
April EPA-grade diesel, which is used outside California's
cities, was discounted a penny from CARB diesel in L.A.
Jet fuel was a half-cent stronger at 15 cents a gallon over
NYMEX heating oil in L.A.
Portland, Oregon, market diesel was in a bid-offer spread at
42 cents/44 cents a gallon over May NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)