HOUSTON Aug 30 Wholesale gasoline premiums in the Los Angeles market fell 6 cents per gallon on Tuesday after ConocoPhillips (COP.N) announced the restart of a feedstock pipeline to its San Francisco Bay area refinery in Rodeo, California, traders said.

The pipeline to the 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo refinery was shut on Sunday to repair a leak.

Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standard sold at a 26-cent premium on top of October NYMEX RBOB gasoline. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)