Sept 15 Wholesale gasoline differentials climbed 6.5 cents on Thursday in the Los Angeles market as BP Plc's ( BP.L )( BP.N ) 265,000-barrels-per-day Carson, California refinery performed maintenance, traders said.

Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards traded at 21 cents a gallon on top of the October NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract, traders said.

Gasoline finished on Wednesday at 14.5 cents a gallon on top of October RBOB. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson)