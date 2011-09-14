* Gasoline use averaged 9.17 million bpd this summer

* Demand lowest since 2003, 1.8 pct lower than 2010

* Gasoline prices averaged $3.62/gallon this summer

By Selam Gebrekidan

NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. drivers curbed travel this summer as high pump prices pushed gasoline use to an eight-year low, government data showed on Wednesday.

Motorists in the world's largest oil consumer pumped an average of 9.17 million barrels a day from the first week of June to the first week of September, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed.

Demand throughout the summer fell 1.8 percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on four-week average consumption over the 14 weeks of summer. (Graphic comparing demand with price: link.reuters.com/hen73s)

Consumers refrained from spending on the fuel in reaction to escalating fuel costs after an oil-price rally from late February through May threatened to push gasoline above $4 per gallon.

That didn't quite happen, as oil prices came off their highs in May. Still, a gallon of regular gasoline on average went for $3.62 this summer, up $1 from a year earlier, EIA data showed.

In June, motorists rushed to the open road, emboldened by falling -- if still high -- prices. June gasoline demand was the highest in two years.

But prices again rose in July and by August, many consumers had canceled vacations and parked their cars, leading to the lowest gasoline demand average for that month since 2001.

Demand also disappointed over the Labor Day weekend. Weekly demand fell 2.4 percent last week, including on the last three days of the holiday weekend when travelers usually pump more fuel, compared with the previous week, data from MasterCard showed on Tuesday. [O/MC]

"The decline was probably higher and more persistent than most expected," said Lawrence Eagles, analyst at JP Morgan Chase.

Weak economic conditions and high prices weighed down on summer gasoline demand which relies on discretionary driving. But as we head into the winter months, when people are likely to drive to their jobs or the grocery store than to the beach, the year-over-year demand losses will be moderate, Eagles added.

The government data on Wednesday also showed a 1.94-million-barrel build in gasoline stocks last week, against forecasts for a 500,000-barrel drawdown -- entrenching worries about demand and the general economy.

U.S. gasoline futures slumped more than 2 percent to a five-week low after the release of the data. (Additional reporting by Gene Ramos)