By Jarrett Renshaw
| NEW YORK, July 23
U.S. motorists' habit of
filling up with costlier "premium" gasoline when pump prices
drop is delivering extra profits to refiners, such as Royal
Dutch Shell and traders like Noble Group.
For the second time in the past decade, a sharp fall in pump
prices has triggered a spike in demand for the higher-octane
fuel that has far outpaced the overall rise in consumption.
In the first four months of the year, sales of premium grade
gasoline - which makes up around a tenth of the market - surged
by 12.6 percent, according to the latest data available from the
U.S. Energy Information Administration. Regular grade sales rose
by only around 3.7 percent during the period.
The extra demand combined with a supply squeeze in
California, where cleaner fuel that uses similar additives as
high-octane gas is the norm, has widened the price difference
between regular and premium fuels and sent the price of
specialized components used to make premium gas soaring.
"Premium can be very lucrative for refiners when the spread
between regular and premium are high," Neil Earnest, an energy
expert with energy consultants Muse Stancil, said.
By mid-July, premium gasoline was selling at 38 cents more
than regular grades, EIA figures show, compared with just under
32 percent last year. Premium gas was still 40 percent cheaper
than regular gas a year ago. (graphic: reut.rs/1Oc0BWt)
Companies that make or import niche fuels, such as alkylate
and reformate that are blended with ordinary gasoline to
increase its octane rating, are reaping additional returns even
if some experts question whether premium fuel offers any
considerable benefits for most motorists.
NO KNOCKS
What distinguishes premium fuel from other grades is its
increased ability - expressed in octanes - to resist premature
detonation, or knocking, as it is compressed in the engine
before ignition.
Premium gas is used in high-compression engines so it is
often associated with high performance sports or luxury cars.
For most cars whose makers recommend regular fuel, however,
higher octane readings provide no advantage, according to Jake
Fisher, director of auto testing at Edmunds.com.
That debate aside, there is little doubt that consumers use
more premium fuel when overall prices fall and less when
gasoline prices go up, says John Galante, an analyst with Energy
Security Analysis Inc.
In a 2013 Brown University study analyzing two decades of
fuel sales data, researchers found that a $1 rise in pump prices
increased the likelihood that a motorist would shift down to
regular-grade fuel by 1.4 percentage points.
The reverse also held true, with households switching to
costlier higher-octane gasoline when prices were falling.
WINNERS
Refiners with the largest catalytic reforming capacity - a
process that helps boost octane in fuels - are best placed to
take advantage of the trend.
ExxonMobil's Beaumont, Texas refinery has a
catalytic reforming capacity of 142,000 barrels-per-day, the
largest in the United States, while Philadelphia Energy
Solutions' 77,400 bpd capacity is the largest on the fuel-hungry
East Coast, EIA data shows.
Winners also include Reliance Industries, the
Indian refiner that accounted for more than a third of all
alkylate imports over the past 12 months, according to a Reuters
analysis of the PIERS trade data. Noble Group is the largest
importer among trading companies, the data show.
Demand for blending components is also buoyed by fuel
suppliers in California where cleaner fuel required by the
state's tough environmental standards has been in short supply
in part because a major ExxonMobil refinery has been shut for
months after a fire.
Seasonal factors are also at play. U.S. rules require a
lower vapor pressure for gasoline supplies in the summer,
something that can be accomplished in part by blending in
components like reformate.
The U.S. shale oil drilling boom is also bolstering demand
for such components by producing a bounty of secondary liquids
including natural gasoline that must be blended with octane
boosting components to create motor fuel.
Shell and other producers are marketing premium gasoline as
a fuel that helps keep the engine clean, allowing it to run
longer and better. Shell says carmakers recommend or require
premium gas for about 40 percent of vehicles and expects that
share to keep rising.
"People want a good product in their cars, which are
significant investments," says Elen Phillips, Shell's vice
president of North American fuel sales and marketing.
The Anglo-Dutch energy giant says it has a 17 percent share
of the premium U.S. gasoline market, the largest of any major
oil company.
"We've seen premium demand grow, and we think it's going to
continue to grow."
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)