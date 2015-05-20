NEW YORK May 20 U.S. motorists drove a record number of miles in March, continuing a surprising road renaissance that has now spanned more than a year, newly released U.S. government data shows.

Motorists logged 261.7 billion miles on U.S. roadways in March, the most ever for the month and a 3.9 percent bump over the year-ago month, according to data released Wednesday by the Federal Highway Administration.

March marks the 13th consecutive month of year-on-year growth.

The surge in vehicle miles traveled comes amid a growing U.S. economy and a drop in U.S. gasoline prices, which averaged $2.40 per gallon in March, about $1 dollar cheaper than the year prior.

Americans' driving habits are watched closely by oil traders, since U.S. gasoline demand accounts for about one-tenth of global oil demand. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)