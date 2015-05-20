GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks advance, dollar, oil recover from multi-month lows
* Asia higher but markets nervous about U.S. growth prospects
NEW YORK May 20 U.S. motorists drove a record number of miles in March, continuing a surprising road renaissance that has now spanned more than a year, newly released U.S. government data shows.
Motorists logged 261.7 billion miles on U.S. roadways in March, the most ever for the month and a 3.9 percent bump over the year-ago month, according to data released Wednesday by the Federal Highway Administration.
March marks the 13th consecutive month of year-on-year growth.
The surge in vehicle miles traveled comes amid a growing U.S. economy and a drop in U.S. gasoline prices, which averaged $2.40 per gallon in March, about $1 dollar cheaper than the year prior.
Americans' driving habits are watched closely by oil traders, since U.S. gasoline demand accounts for about one-tenth of global oil demand. (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)
SINGAPORE, March 23 Oil prices on Thursday recovered from losses chalked up the session before, but the market remains under pressure as bloated U.S. crude inventories and rising output dampen OPEC-led efforts to curb global production.