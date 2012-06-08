* June swap prices in north at record premium to
Mediterranean
* Motorists likely to feel pain of higher wholesale prices
By Jessica Donati
LONDON, June 8 Wholesale market prices suggest
north Europe's motorists may soon be paying a record amount more
for gasoline than those in much of the south, in a summer trend
exaggerated by the unexpected closure of a refinery near London.
"If the wholesale market is trading at a higher price, it is
obvious that consumers will be paying higher prices as well,"
said Pieter Kulsen, an independent Dutch oil analyst.
The Netherlands currently has highest retail gasoline price
before tax, topping Europe's Energy Portal table of 27
countries. Britain is sixth, although it falls to ninth most
expensive after tax.
Consumers in the north now face more pain as the premium
paid for wholesale gasoline in Europe's northern trading hub on
Friday hit a record $26 a tonne over the south in the swaps
market for June.
Greece, Spain and Italy have seen big falls in refined oil
products demand as unemployment has spiked and business activity
atrophied.
One reason for higher prices is the summer driving season,
when demand peaks in the United States, is just getting under
way and it pays exporters to send gasoline there from Europe.
"The arbitrage window (how profitable it is to export
gasoline from Europe to the U.S.) has been widening quite a lot
in the last few days, so we are going see more exports," a
gasoline trader said.
Against this backdrop the Coryton refinery is now due to
shut because its owner, Swiss group Petroplus, has
failed unexpectedly to find a buyer after filing for insolvency
in December and cannot keep it in operation any longer.
The British government has reassured the public the shutdown
will not cause shortages because Europe has enough spare
capacity to fill in for the loss of the plant's output.
But the timing of the closure has added pressure on
wholesale prices ahead of the seasonal peak in demand, as
motorists take to the roads for the summer holidays both in
Europe and the United States.
One gasoline broker said the north's premium to the south
was unprecedented and due to a combination of supply and demand
as well as a market structure in which crude and therefore
gasoline prices for nearby delivery are much more expensive than
for delivery later in the year.
This discourages end users from holding fuel in storage and
makes them more vulnerable to short-term changes in demand.
"The premium has never been as wide as it is now," the
broker said, referring to the higher prices in northern
countries.
The difference is marked not only in swaps but in the spot
market for gasoline for delivery in the days ahead.
Physical gasoline prices have traded at wide differentials
between north and south of more than $40 a tonne this week, with
northern prices trading in the region of $950 a tonne.
Traders were reluctant to predict exactly how much of this
will be reflected at the petrol pump as the retail prices are
shaped by other factors and because the wholesale market is
vulnerable to swings.
The UK government is likely to come under increasing
pressure to take action to save the Coryton refinery, which was
one of the Petroplus group's most profitable assets and had been
widely expected to survive as a refinery.
Workers are planning demonstrations on Monday to urge the
government to step in to save the plant, a union representative
told Reuters on Friday, in a move which could disrupt fuel
supply from the site.
Coryton has a capacity to process about 175,000 barrels per
day (bpd) of crude oil and 65,000 bpd of other feedstocks. It
employs about 900 people including contractors.
