SINGAPORE, June 18 Indonesia's Pertamina is
expected to import around 8.7 million barrels of gasoline for
July delivery, down by about 3.3 percent from June as domestic
supplies are being restored following a refinery maintenance,
traders said on Monday.
A drop in buying by Asia's top gasoline importer will weigh
on sentiment even if the decrease is marginal as it combines
with lower demand from Vietnam, Asia's second largest importer.
Pertamina had restarted its 125,000 barrels per day (bpd)
refinery in Balongan, its main gasoline producing refinery in
Indonesia, around late May following a near two-month planned
maintenance shutdown.
During the shutdown period, Pertamina imported monthly
record high levels of gasoline of around 9.7 million barrels in
April.
Separately, Pertamina is in talks to buy gasoline for third
quarter delivery.
It has an existing contract for up to 8.5 million barrels of
88-octane gasoline grade a month for April-June delivery, done
at a discount of $1.60 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a
free-on-board (FOB) basis.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Ed Lane)