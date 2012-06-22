SINGAPORE, June 22 Indonesia's Pertamina
has completed talks to buy 88-octane gasoline for
third quarter delivery at a discount of about 80 cents to $1.00
a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis,
traders said on Friday.
The price was higher than what it had paid for the same
grade for second-quarter delivery at a discount of around $1.60
a barrel on a FOB basis.
The total volumes for third quarter delivery were not
immediately clear, but Pertamina has already indicated it needed
around 8.7 million barrels of gasoline imports next month, down
by about 3.3 percent from June.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Kim Coghill)