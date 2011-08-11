HOUSTON Aug 11 Spot gasoline fell 8 cents on Thursday in the Los Angeles market due to the repair of an unidentified unit at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, traders said.

Wholesale gasoline sold down to 17 cents per gallon below the price for September RBOB gasoline on the New York Mercantile Excahnge.

Los Angeles market gasoline finished on Wednesday at 9 cents under September NYMEX RBOB. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)