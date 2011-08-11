Iraq puts out fires at Qayyara oil field in northern Iraq - ministry
BAGHDAD, Feb 9 Five oil wells are still burning out of 25 that Islamic State set on fire in Qayyara, south of Mosul, an oil ministry statement said on Thursday.
HOUSTON Aug 11 Spot gasoline fell 8 cents on Thursday in the Los Angeles market due to the repair of an unidentified unit at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, traders said.
Wholesale gasoline sold down to 17 cents per gallon below the price for September RBOB gasoline on the New York Mercantile Excahnge.
Los Angeles market gasoline finished on Wednesday at 9 cents under September NYMEX RBOB. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)
LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday, with some major companies such as France's second-biggest listed bank Societe Generale and oil major Total advancing after their results.
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.