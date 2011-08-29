HOUSTON, Aug 29 Wholesale gasoline differentials fell 15 cents per gallon Monday at word that production at Exxon Mobil's ( XOM.N ) 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, was unaffected by a malfunction on Thursday, traders said.

Notice of flaring Thursday night at the Torrance refinery, a major gasoline producer in the L.A. market, sent prices for California gasoline up to 47 cents over October NYMEX RBOB on Friday.

On Monday, September-delivery gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental requirements sold at 33 cents a gallon on top of October NYMEX RBOB. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)