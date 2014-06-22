Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
June 22 The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States rose 1.87 cents over the past two weeks as refiners and retailers absorbed most of the crude oil price increases that have resulted from the crisis in Iraq, according to the Lundberg survey released on Sunday.
Gasoline prices rose to $3.7098 per gallon for regular grade gasoline, according to the most recent survey, which was conducted on June 20.
Crude oil has risen amid questions over access to Iraq's oil supply as an Islamist insurgency mounts there. Refiners and retailers did not pass through the $5 to $6 per barrel increase in crude oil prices during that two-week period.
"That means that their margins on gasoline have shrunk and they are going to need to try to get some of that back soon," said Trilby Lundberg, publisher of the survey.
The price is a premium over this time last year, when costs were $3.5969 per gallon of regular grade gasoline. That increase is due to higher demand overall, not just the higher seasonal increase in prices that occurs each summer, Lundberg said.
Chicago had the highest price within the survey area at $4.15 per gallon for regular while the lowest price was in Tucson where regular grade cost $3.37 per gallon. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.