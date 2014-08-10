NEW YORK Aug 10 The average price of a gallon
of gasoline in the United States fell by six cents in the past
two weeks as crude prices have continued a broad decline,
according to the Lundberg survey released on Sunday.
Prices fell to an average of $3.52 per gallon for regular
grade gasoline, according to the survey conducted Aug. 8. That
extends a decline in prices to seven weeks, survey publisher
Trilby Lundberg said.
"It is lower crude oil prices that bring this lower pump
price," Lundberg said. "Crude oil is the overwhelmingly most
important factor both in the price of gasoline and in
directional price move."
The average price for gasoline is now about 8 cents lower
than a year ago.
The San Francisco Bay area had the highest price within the
survey area at $3.95 per gallon for regular while the lowest
price was in Jackson, Mississippi, where regular grade cost
$3.19 per gallon.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Marguerita Choy)