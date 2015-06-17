By Libby George
| LONDON, June 17
LONDON, June 17 There's rarely been a better
time to produce gasoline.
Gasoline margins - the profit refiners make from turning
crude oil into motor fuel - are at their highest in nearly a
decade as a sharp fall in crude oil prices has cut input costs
and put more drivers on the road.
Already, the margins or so-called cracks have surpassed $25
per barrel in Europe, their highest since 2007.
But analysts and traders say the cracks, which have been
depressed for years by expensive crude and dwindling demand,
could have further room to grow as consumption is on track to
increase over the summer and as the overhang of the light sweet
crude that is ideal for producing it keeps getting cheaper.
"The last six months have been extraordinary," said John
Galante, an analyst with ESAI Energy. The word gasoline, he
added, is "on the tip of everyone's tongue."
"There are a lot of pillars of strength that the gasoline
market is standing on."
The dual impact of higher demand and lower costs is another
lifeline for European refineries, despite a growing overhang of
capacity that threatens to force the closure of more units.
Those plants typically rely on American drivers to buy the
bulk of the cargoes they produce, as European cars are geared
more towards diesel. But with Asian demand "nothing short of
phenomenal," according to Energy Aspects, cargoes from Europe
have had their choice of outlets, virtually around the globe.
In countries such as India, demand has grown at double-digit
rates for much of this year despite the removal of subsidies to
keep it cheaper.
"Much of the Asian middle class arose in the last decade. At
current prices, it is still the cheapest gasoline they have ever
seen. They're used to $80 to $120 oil," said Robert Campbell of
Energy Aspects.
Also aiding the strength has been a string of refinery
problems worldwide, particularly in countries such as Brazil,
Venezuela and Mexico - commodity-reliant economies where
economic growth has been limited by the steep oil price drop.
Two key units in Brazil, Rlam and Reduc, were running at
significantly reduced capacity earlier this year, while planned
and unplanned closures at heavy-hitting Venezuelan refineries
Amuay and Paraguana have forced the country to import oil
products despite a local economy that has been severely impacted
by the more than 40 percent drop in crude.
Mexico's Pemex is also anticipating its lowest refinery runs
since 2011, not including unplanned problems that have already
plagued its ageing cache of refineries.
"Throughputs in Latin America, the Mideast Gulf, Africa have
not been particularly strong," Galante said. "That has led to
these regions pulling more gasoline than they were."
Upcoming maintenance at key refineries on the east coast of
the Americas and in the Middle East this autumn will extend the
pull for cargoes.
And in the background, a building glut of crude in the
Atlantic Basin, with at least 10 million cargoes of homeless,
gasoline-rich Nigerian crude desperately seeking an outlet, will
keep costs low for months, further boosting gasoline margins.
"Traditionally, European margins have stood on one leg,
diesel. Now you have ok diesel cracks and superb gasoline
cracks," Campbell said, adding, "We should be relatively well
supported through September."
(Reporting By Libby George, editing by David Evans)