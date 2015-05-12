SAN FRANCISCO May 12 An explosion in February that shut the gasoline-making unit of Exxon Mobil's Torrance refinery near Los Angeles is still pushing up regional gasoline prices, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

Average retail prices for regular gasoline in California as a whole, and in Los Angeles specifically, have increased by 57 cents per gallon, and 63 cents per gallon, respectively, in the past three weeks while average U.S. prices have increased by 20 cents per gallon, said T. Mason Hamilton, an analyst with EIA.

Reduced output from the Torrance facility has meant that disruptions at other refineries, like a flaring event at Chevron's Richmond refinery last month and maintenance at Tesoro's Anacortes refinery in Washington state, have had bigger-than-usual price impacts, he said.

"Supply disruptions in the tightly balanced and relatively isolated California gasoline market have increased wholesale and retail gasoline prices over the past several weeks," Hamilton said in a post on the EIA website.

"The costs of adjusting supply sources, along with planned and unplanned refinery outages and delayed resupply, have contributed to the gasoline price increases," he said.

Four employees suffered minor injuries in the explosion and production halted at the 100,000-barrel-per-day fluid catalytic cracker (FCC), a central gasoline-producing unit.

An Exxon Mobil representative declined to comment Tuesday on the current status of the unit.

Unlike other states, California does not have an extensive series of pipelines connecting it to other markets and relies heavily on its 14 in-state refineries to meet the state's sizable demand.

A state also requires the use of more environmentally-friendly blend of gasoline, which also limits the availability of supply from other markets.

When supply disruptions occur, the region can be resupplied in four ways, in-region inventories, marine movement from other West Coast refineries, marine movements from other U.S. regions and imports from outside the United States, such as Asia and Europe.

Hamilton said imports of gasoline blending components to California refineries have risen in recent weeks as refineries attempt to produce more gasoline that meets the state's strict standards. (Editing by Grant McCool)