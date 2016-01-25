SINGAPORE Jan 25 Pakistan State Oil (PSO) is set to buy a total of 350,000 tonnes of gasoline for February to March delivery at $87 to $89 a tonne above Middle East naphtha quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis, industry sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The offers for the 87-octane grade gasoline were at least 24 percent higher than PSO paid for a total of 450,000 tonnes of gasoline for December to January delivery.

The sources added the lower volumes of six cargoes at 50,000 tonnes each versus the previous nine cargoes could have resulted in the higher premiums although this could not be confirmed independently.

PSO has received the lowest offers from Gunvor, Total and PetroChina among more than 10 firms that took part in its tender which closed on Jan. 22.

The tender will be awarded on Feb. 1.

Due to limited refining capacity, Pakistan is heavily dependent on imports and buys about 22 million tonnes of oil products a year, of which 3 million is gasoline.

The Gasoline crack has outperformed all other oil products recently because of strong global demand, making this a key reason behind high refinery runs.

Asia's gasoline crack, the premium of refining a barrel of Brent crude into the motor fuel, was at $15.71 a barrel on Monday, more than three times the value a year ago. GL92-SIN-CRK (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; Editing by Mark Potter)