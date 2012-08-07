UPDATE 1-Hellenic Petroleum Q4 core profit beats forecasts
ATHENS, Feb 23 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 17 percent rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by strong refining margins and exports.
Aug 7 Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has bought a total of 840,000 tonnes, or 96 percent of the fuel oil and gasoline it was seeking for August-October delivery, traders said on Tuesday.
The state-owned firm has bought six out of seven 87-octane gasoline cargoes it was initially seeking from Vitol, Oman Trading, Swiss Singapore and Glencore at premiums of $96-$122 a tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis.
It had previously already bought a total of 105,000 tonnes for August delivery at $111.80-$118.87 a tonne premium.
PSO has also bought 520,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) for delivery between August and October at between $29.91 and $33.22 a tonne, and 110,000 tonnes of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) at $96.89 a tonne.
Separately, PSO has postponed the closing and validity dates of its one-year contract to buy 2 million tonnes of HSFO by more than two months to Oct. 3 and Nov. 30 respectively.
But the reasons behind the delay was not immediately known.
Domestic demand for fuel oil is set to rise, especially in the coming months. While Pakistan usually relies on hydroelectric power, decreased output during the summer months means the country has to turn to fuel oil-powered plants.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Law; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
ATHENS, Feb 23 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 17 percent rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by strong refining margins and exports.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Thursday that 99 percent of its controversial Dakota Access Pipeline is complete after receiving all federal authorizations necessary earlier this month.