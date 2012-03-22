* EPA mulls waiving gasoline requirement to ease supply

* Pennsylvania has not officially asked for waiver

* Penn Gov. Corbett may ask for waiver in summer

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK March 22 The Environmental Protection Agency is mulling waiving clean gasoline requirements in western Pennsylvania to help ease a potential fuel shortage caused by the closure of two area refineries, an agency source said on Thursday.

The agency is working with Pennsylvania and the Department of Energy on potential waivers if they are needed and if the state asks for them, the source said.

Pennsylvania has not yet officially asked for the waiver. But Gov. Tom Corbett may do so in the summer, according to a letter from the state's Department of Environmental Protection head Michael Krancer to the EPA and obtained by Reuters. The letter was dated March 20.

The EPA has discussed with state regulators allowing the use of reformulated gasoline, or RFG, in western Pennsylvania in place of low Reid Vapor Pressure gasoline, which is in short supply after the closure of two of three Philadelphia-area refineries area last year, the letter showed.

"Our flexibility to use low RVP gasoline and/or RFG will go a long way ... and would serve the best interests of the citizens of western Pennsylvania," said Krancer's letter.

On Friday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey of Pennsylvania asked the EPA to consider granting a temporary waiver for Pennsylvania for summer blend gasoline requirements, which would ease supply constraints and moderate sky rocketing retail gasoline prices.

A bill requesting a permanent change in gasoline specifications for the Pittsburgh area, which will be hard hit by the refinery closures during the peak gasoline driving season, has passed the Pennsylvania State Senate. It is awaiting a vote in the state House of Representatives before it can be put to a vote to make it law. There is no time frame for the House's vote. (Reporting By Timothy Gardner and Janet McGurty; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)