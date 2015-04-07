HOUSTON, April 7 A Houston-based company aims to
help motorists pay consistent prices for gasoline at the pump
despite market ups and downs.
A web site introduced on Tuesday, www.lovemygasprice.com,
works a bit like an insurance policy against price hikes, said
company founder and chief executive officer, Geraldo Paulo
Manalac.
"What we strive for is just to make it as simple for the
customer as possible," said Manalac, who goes by the initials
"GP."
The company requires customers to pay $3.99 a month based on
an average of 20 gallons consumed each month over a year.
In return, if per-gallon prices rise above $2.75 in the
United States and $3.75 in California - the current averages as
determined by the U.S. Energy Information Administration - the
company pays the difference to the customer's Pay Pal account
that month.
If prices remain even with or fall below those caps, the
monthly fee to participate piles up for payback in times of
higher prices.
It also uses EIA averages to calculate payouts. For example,
if the EIA in July says California's average per-gallon price is
$4.25, the company would send $10 to the customer's Pay Pal
account that month, or the additional 50 cents for 20 gallons.
The cap in California is higher than elsewhere because
gasoline typically costs more there because of state-specific
boutique blending requirements that largely prevent importing
fuel from other states.
If the motorist uses more than 20 gallons a month, the
payback would be less, Manalac said. The company picked that
average amount to keep the program simple. It will not and
cannot track where and how often motorists fill their tanks.
The cap at the time a customer signs up is good for a year,
Manalac said. At renewal time a year later, it could be higher
or lower, depending on what the EIA then says is the average
price.
The company said customers do not sign contracts and can
withdraw at any time after signing up.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Grant McCool)