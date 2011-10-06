SINGAPORE Oct 6 Asian gasoline cracks hovered at a more than a 2-1/2 year high for the third straight day on Thursday, supported by Shell's purchases in the Singapore cash window since the fire last week at its Singapore plant.

Traders said Shell will continue its spree as it needs to find ways to plug the production lost from its 500,000 barrel per day (bpd) plant in Bukom.

The major bought three high octane-cargoes on Thursday, bringing its total purchases since September 29 to 9 cargoes totalling 450,000 barrels.

"Shell is on a buying spree. Although they are trying to be cautious, the strong cracks speak for where the market is," said a trader.

The cargoes for October lifting were bought at various prices ranging from $116.80-$121.00 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis for 95-octane grade, and $118.90-$123.10 a barrel for 97-octane grade.

"They will likely to buying to supply the Malaysian market. It is possibly cheaper for Shell to buy from the cash window than to buy on a private basis," said a trader.

It was not unusual for Shell to draw cargoes from the cash window to supply the Malaysia market. In May it bought six 97-octane gasoline cargoes totalling around 300,000 barrels for May loading when it shut its Port Dickson refinery for maintenance.

Shell's 500,000 barrel per day (bpd) Bukom plant produces at least 3 million barrels of gasoline a month, of which some of the supplies are to support its own networks in Asia as its refineries in the region including Malaysia, the Philippines, are not enough to meet local demand.

Cracks, the premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent into gasoline were around $15.00 a barrel on Thursday, up from $14.38 the previous day and sharply high than 2010's average at around $6.05 a barrel.

Traders said the supply crunch could be short-term and be confined to October as Indian refineries undergoing maintenance will come back online this month.

Formosa is also expected to ramp up runs at a 84,000 bpd RFCC by next week after it was shut in end July following a fire at its refinery. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng)