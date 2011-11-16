SINGAPORE Nov 16 Royal Dutch Shell reversed its buying position and sold a 97-octane gasoline cargo during the Singapore cash window in a rare move, traders said on Wednesday.

They added the oil major usually buys high octane cargoes even before its buying spree after it shut its Singapore plant following a fire in late September.

Shell sold the 50,000-barrel cargo to Gunvor for Dec. 6-10 loading from Singapore at $111.00 a barrel to Singapore quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

"It is really not common to see Shell sell the high octane cargo," said a trader.

This was because Shell needed the higher octane cargoes to supply to countries such as Malaysia, and it went on a buying spree after shutting its 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) Singapore plant in Bukom Island in late September following a fire.

Within a span of about a week between Sept. 29 and Oct. 7, it bought 500,000 barrels of 95-octane and 97-octane cargoes from the Singapore cash window to plug its supply shortfall.

Following that, it bought another 550,000 barrels of both grades in about four weeks between Oct. 11 and Nov. 8.

But it did not lift any more cargoes from Nov. 9.

It restarted its refinery, which has three crude distillation units (CDUs) in stages starting around the middle of October.

The company had said its largest refinery will return to normal in November-December. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng; editing by James Jukwey)