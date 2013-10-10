SEOUL/SINGAPORE Oct 10 State-run Korea National
Oil Corp (KNOC) has issued a rare gasoline tender seeking
168,000 barrels for December delivery as a part of its strategic
reserve inventories, traders said on Thursday.
The firm usually issues two such tenders a year to build on
its strategic reserves with the most recent one issued around
March but the results of that tender were not known.
The new tender, which closes on Oct. 11, is coming at a time
when Asia is swamped with gasoline supplies due to off-peak
seasonal demand from Indonesia.
Weaker demand and high stocks brought the Asian gasoline
margin down to $2.76 a barrel on Oct. 9 versus this year's
average of $8.40 a barrel.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Meeyoung Cho in SEOUL; Editing
by Subhranshu Sahu)