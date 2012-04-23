SINGAPORE, April 23 South Korean refiners SK
Energy and GS Caltex, having both recently completed scheduled
maintenance, will offset any supply shortfall after Taiwan said
it would skip gasoline spot exports in May and June, traders
said on Monday.
Sufficient supplies are keeping gasoline margins at a
six-week low on Monday for the second-straight session.
Gasoline cracks, the premiums/losses of refining Brent crude
into automobile fuel, were at $9.54 a barrel, the lowest since
March 9 when it stood at $9.34 a barrel.
Taiwan's CPC will skip exporting spot gasoline next month as
it needs to fulfill term export commitments and supplies to its
domestic market. Its last spot gasoline export was for November
2011 lifting from Kaohsiung.
Formosa Petrochemical Corp will also skip gasoline exports
for the next two months due to impending maintenance at its
refinery units.
"But GS Caltex which stopped exports during their turnaround
is coming back, that would replace some of the losses from
Taiwan," said a trader.
GS Caltex restarted a gasoline-making unit and crude
distillation unit this month following a planned maintenance.
It is estimated to export about three gasoline cargoes a
month, traders said.
Formosa and CPC on average used to export one spot gasoline
cargo each a month.
South Korea's top refiner, SK Energy, has also restarted a
crude distillation unit (CDU) after more than a month of
scheduled maintenance.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Cho Meeyoung in Seoul; Editing
by Mike Nesbit)