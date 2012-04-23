SINGAPORE, April 23 South Korean refiners SK Energy and GS Caltex, having both recently completed scheduled maintenance, will offset any supply shortfall after Taiwan said it would skip gasoline spot exports in May and June, traders said on Monday.

Sufficient supplies are keeping gasoline margins at a six-week low on Monday for the second-straight session.

Gasoline cracks, the premiums/losses of refining Brent crude into automobile fuel, were at $9.54 a barrel, the lowest since March 9 when it stood at $9.34 a barrel.

Taiwan's CPC will skip exporting spot gasoline next month as it needs to fulfill term export commitments and supplies to its domestic market. Its last spot gasoline export was for November 2011 lifting from Kaohsiung.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp will also skip gasoline exports for the next two months due to impending maintenance at its refinery units.

"But GS Caltex which stopped exports during their turnaround is coming back, that would replace some of the losses from Taiwan," said a trader.

GS Caltex restarted a gasoline-making unit and crude distillation unit this month following a planned maintenance.

It is estimated to export about three gasoline cargoes a month, traders said.

Formosa and CPC on average used to export one spot gasoline cargo each a month.

South Korea's top refiner, SK Energy, has also restarted a crude distillation unit (CDU) after more than a month of scheduled maintenance. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Cho Meeyoung in Seoul; Editing by Mike Nesbit)