UPDATE 1-Hellenic Petroleum Q4 core profit beats forecasts
ATHENS, Feb 23 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 17 percent rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by strong refining margins and exports.
SINGAPORE Aug 7 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has sold 250,000 barrels of 93-octane grade gasoline in the spot market after an absence of five months due to refinery units outages and maintenance, traders said on Tuesday.
The cargo, scheduled for Sept. 11-15 loading from Mailiao, was sold at a premium of about $2.00 a barrel to Singapore 92-octane quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.
It had skipped spot gasoline exports for May-August following maintenance and steam leaks at its gasoline-making units, or residual fluid catalytic crackers (RFCCs).
Formosa operates two RFCCs with capacity at 84,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Asia's fifth largest refinery with a 540,000 bpd plant in Mailiao usually exports on average of 250,000 barrels of gasoline a month on a spot basis.
But it had also skipped spot exports in January and February this year due to an extended shutdown of one of its RFCCs. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, editing by William Hardy)
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Energy Transfer Partners LP said on Thursday that 99 percent of its controversial Dakota Access Pipeline is complete after receiving all federal authorizations necessary earlier this month.