By Seng Li Peng and Meeyoung Cho

SINGAPORE Aug 14 A Western trader is moving at least one gasoline cargo from North Asia to the U.S. West Coast (USWC) to plug a supply gap after a fire shut down the crude distillation unit (CDU) at Chevron's Richmond, California refinery, three traders said on Tuesday.

The refinery is California's second-largest.

It is currently uneconomical to move Asian barrels to the USWC as supplies in Asia are tight and freight rates are high.

"But if the trader has its own shipping arm, then that's a different story," said a Singapore-based trader.

"The East-West economics are calculated based on freight rates. So if the trader does not have to factor in freight rates, it may work for them."

Additionally, tight supplies in Asia should ease once Vietnam's only refinery resumes operations this week. The 135,000 barrels per day (bpd) Dung Quat refinery was shut around Aug. 5.

Strong Indonesian gasoline demand should also wane as travelling should be reduced after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan ends this month.

At least two more traders were looking at moving gasoline cargoes to the USWC, although they have not acted on the move yet.

"It has become less common for North Asian gasoline cargoes to be shipped to the USWC these days unless there are refinery outages that persist for a long time," said another trader.

A shipping broker estimated that it will take up to 20 days to ship a cargo from a North Asian port to USWC.

The last time 60,000 tonnes of spot barrels were pulled over to the U.S. from Asia was when BP halted the restart of the central crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 225,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery.

Chevron's 245,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery may be shut for at least four to six months after a major fire at the CDU last week, industry intelligence group IIP Energy said in a report that suggested the outage may be twice as long as feared.