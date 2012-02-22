Feb 22 Washington service station operators said on Wednesday that the state's refiners have suddenly hiked wholesale prices for diesel and gasoline, pointing to a lengthy loss of production from BP Plc's Cherry Point, Washington, refinery.

BP's 225,000 barrel-per-day Cherry Point refinery, the largest in Washington state and third largest on the West Coast, has been idled for four full days since a Friday fire shut the plant's key crude oil refining unit.

Retailers said on Tuesday evening branded retailers were told to begin paying between 15 and 17 cents more a gallon for gasoline and an additional 20 cents a gallon for diesel in the coming days.

"This shortfall is going to be longer lived than we expected," said Tim Hamilton, executive director of Washington state's Automotive United Trades Organization, a service station trade association. "We may be in more trouble than we thought."

A BP representative was not immediately available to discuss the refinery's status on Wednesday.

Among the refiners boosting branded rack prices are Tesoro Corp and ConocoPhillips.

Earlier on Tuesday, unbranded retailers saw a 15-cent a gallon jump in the price they will pay for gasoline, retailers said.

Branded retailers are independent station owners who sign long-term supply contracts with refiners and operate under the refiner's brand name. Unbranded retailers are also independent station owners who don't operate under a refiner's brand.

The jump in prices charged unbranded retailers was expected, and is a routine first step to reduce demand when refined products supply is tightening. But the jump in prices charged branded retailers from several refiners came as a surprise, Hamilton said.

BP has not said how long the refinery's production will be idled. While the refinery's crude unit is shut, the other production units have been put in warm standby mode, meaning they are being kept at their high operating temperatures and could resume production quickly.

BP has said an examination of damage from the fire and development of a plan to resume production could take several days following the blaze.

The options being weighed depend on the extent of damage from the fire, which was caused by the release of residual crude oil from a vacuum section of the crude distillation unit.

If the damage is relatively minor, repairs could be made quickly and the refinery brought back to full production. If the damage is more extensive, the crude unit could remain shut and the other units operated using feedstock brought from other suppliers.

There is also the possibility the crude unit could restart without the vacuum section operating, which means the refinery would operate at partial production levels.

The crude distillation unit, shut by Friday's fire, is central to the refinery's production. It starts the crude oil refining process and provides feedstock to all units at the refinery. (Reporting By Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)