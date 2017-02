PARIS Dec 6 French Prime Minister Francois Fillon on Tuesday said he wanted gas prices to rise less than 5 percent in January as talks continued with energy providers.

Fillon said an increase of 10 percent considered by some providers was "excessive" and "unacceptable."

"I would like it to be less than half that," Fillon told France 2 TV in an interview.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)