Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German medical technology group Draegerwerk said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy GasSecure, a Norwegian maker of wireless gas detectors, for between 55 million and 60 million euros ($59.2-64.6 million).
Draegerwerk said it was buying the shares from venture capital companies and GasSecure employees.
It said GasSecure's wireless technology, geared among other toward the oil and gas sectors, had advantages over competitors' products which it said still relied on wireless data transfer and needed a conventional power supply connected with wires due to the relatively high energy consumption of optical sensors.
($1 = 0.9294 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order