FRANKFURT, March 10 German medical technology group Draegerwerk said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy GasSecure, a Norwegian maker of wireless gas detectors, for between 55 million and 60 million euros ($59.2-64.6 million).

Draegerwerk said it was buying the shares from venture capital companies and GasSecure employees.

It said GasSecure's wireless technology, geared among other toward the oil and gas sectors, had advantages over competitors' products which it said still relied on wireless data transfer and needed a conventional power supply connected with wires due to the relatively high energy consumption of optical sensors.

