OSLO, April 15 Norway is delaying the decision
to reduce natural gas transport tariffs for new gas contracts, a
senior official told Reuters on Monday, accepting a key demand
by critics of the proposal.
"We need more time to make a decision ... until July 1,"
Erik Johnsen, deputy director-general of the Norwegian oil and
gas ministry, said in an interview.
The policy, first announced in January and due to be
implemented on May 1 was criticised by several partners in the
system, called Gassled.
These partners represent several international investments
funds, such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the Canadian
Pension Fund, German insurer Allianz, Swiss bank UBS
and France's Caisse des Depots.
