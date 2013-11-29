(Adds detail)

By Gwladys Fouche

OSLO Nov 29 The new Norwegian oil and energy minister has met with aggrieved investors who want Oslo to repeal a controversial decision to cut gas pipeline tariffs, a ministry spokesman said, in their first known official contact

The previous centre-left government had imposed a 90 percent cut on tariffs that the subsea Gassled pipeline network charges energy companies to transport gas from North Sea production platforms to processing plants in Norway and terminals in Britain, Germany, France and Belgium.

A group of international investors, which has put $5.1 billion into Gassled, complains that the planned cut would cost them $6.6 billion in lost earnings over the next two decades and would damage prospects for Norwegian infrastructure investment.

They have appealed to the new centre-right government, which won elections in October, for a change in policy and have threatened to sue if the policy is not changed.

"The oil minister had a meeting with the partners in Gassled. It was the partners who want the policy changed. It was on Thursday. The meeting was set up on the initiative of the partners," ministry spokesman Haakon Smith-Isaksen told Reuters on Friday.

Several Gassled partners contacted by Reuters declined to comment on the meeting, but a source with knowledge of the event said the partners presented their case to the minister.

Before the election, the centre-right Conservatives and the populist Progress Party, which now form the current government, said they were open to review the policy.

The position of the current oil minister, Tord Lien of the Progress Party, is unclear, however. He has not expressed his view of the issue since taking office in October.

The Gassled investors who want a change in policy together own about 45 percent of Gassled and include the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, German insurer Allianz, Swiss bank UBS, France's Caisse des Depots, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

The Norwegian state holds 46 percent via Petoro, Statoil owns 5 percent, and the rest is held by foreign energy and utility firms.

The previous government said the policy was to encourage exploration and aid production from mature fields. (editing by Jane Baird)