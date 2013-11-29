(Adds detail)
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO Nov 29 The new Norwegian oil and energy
minister has met with aggrieved investors who want Oslo to
repeal a controversial decision to cut gas pipeline tariffs, a
ministry spokesman said, in their first known official contact
The previous centre-left government had imposed a 90 percent
cut on tariffs that the subsea Gassled pipeline network charges
energy companies to transport gas from North Sea production
platforms to processing plants in Norway and terminals in
Britain, Germany, France and Belgium.
A group of international investors, which has put $5.1
billion into Gassled, complains that the planned cut would cost
them $6.6 billion in lost earnings over the next two decades and
would damage prospects for Norwegian infrastructure investment.
They have appealed to the new centre-right government, which
won elections in October, for a change in policy and have
threatened to sue if the policy is not changed.
"The oil minister had a meeting with the partners in
Gassled. It was the partners who want the policy changed. It was
on Thursday. The meeting was set up on the initiative of the
partners," ministry spokesman Haakon Smith-Isaksen told Reuters
on Friday.
Several Gassled partners contacted by Reuters declined to
comment on the meeting, but a source with knowledge of the event
said the partners presented their case to the minister.
Before the election, the centre-right Conservatives and the
populist Progress Party, which now form the current government,
said they were open to review the policy.
The position of the current oil minister, Tord Lien of the
Progress Party, is unclear, however. He has not expressed his
view of the issue since taking office in October.
The Gassled investors who want a change in policy together
own about 45 percent of Gassled and include the Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority, German insurer Allianz, Swiss
bank UBS, France's Caisse des Depots, the
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Canada's Public Sector
Pension Investment Board.
The Norwegian state holds 46 percent via Petoro, Statoil
owns 5 percent, and the rest is held by foreign energy
and utility firms.
The previous government said the policy was to encourage
exploration and aid production from mature fields.
